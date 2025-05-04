Vietnam Sets World Record With Dazzling Drone Show Featuring 10,500 Drones
The drone light show in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28 featured an impressive fleet of 10,500 drones. Photo: Nguyễn Thế Dương
Featuring an impressive fleet of 10,500 drones, the performance dazzled spectators with vibrant, emotionally charged visuals that transformed the night sky and left an indelible impression on both locals and visitors.
The show dazzled spectators with vibrant, emotionally charged visuals that left an indelible impression on both locals and visitors. Photo: Nguyễn Thế Dương
The show was produced by Prowtech International Vina Joint Stock Company in partnership with domestic and international collaborators. More than a large-scale entertainment showcase, the spectacle embodied Vietnam's spirit of innovation, resilience, and bold ambition in the digital era.
The performance was certified by Guinness World Records as the“largest drone light show by number of drones flying simultaneously.”
