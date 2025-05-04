403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Criticizes Hungarian Premier
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced strong disapproval on Saturday regarding Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban’s resistance to Ukraine’s inclusion in the European Union.
Zelenskyy contended that most Hungarian citizens are in favor of Ukraine’s accession, but this support is being misrepresented through what he referred to as "controlled surveys."
Addressing the media in Kyiv, Zelenskyy stated, “By the way, Orban’s opposition organized an open survey for all Hungarians. Seventy percent support Ukraine joining the EU."
He emphasized that “the people of Hungary are with us,” and accused Orban of manipulating the results of his own internal polling to fabricate opposition.
“He controlled that poll,” Zelenskyy said, while pointing to alternative data showing overwhelming public approval.
The Ukrainian leader suggested that Orban’s obstruction is rooted in internal political tactics rather than genuine national interest.
“Just don’t drag us into your elections,” he remarked, criticizing the Hungarian premier for allegedly using the issue of Ukraine’s EU bid as a tool in domestic campaigning.
Zelenskyy cautioned that such a tactic “won’t be a winning one" in the long run.
Highlighting broader implications, Zelenskyy denounced Orban’s behavior as “very dangerous” for the European Union.
He argued that preventing Ukraine from moving forward with EU membership undermines the foundational value of sovereignty, and insisted that “no matter how much he tries to manipulate public opinion,” the will of the people remains in support of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy contended that most Hungarian citizens are in favor of Ukraine’s accession, but this support is being misrepresented through what he referred to as "controlled surveys."
Addressing the media in Kyiv, Zelenskyy stated, “By the way, Orban’s opposition organized an open survey for all Hungarians. Seventy percent support Ukraine joining the EU."
He emphasized that “the people of Hungary are with us,” and accused Orban of manipulating the results of his own internal polling to fabricate opposition.
“He controlled that poll,” Zelenskyy said, while pointing to alternative data showing overwhelming public approval.
The Ukrainian leader suggested that Orban’s obstruction is rooted in internal political tactics rather than genuine national interest.
“Just don’t drag us into your elections,” he remarked, criticizing the Hungarian premier for allegedly using the issue of Ukraine’s EU bid as a tool in domestic campaigning.
Zelenskyy cautioned that such a tactic “won’t be a winning one" in the long run.
Highlighting broader implications, Zelenskyy denounced Orban’s behavior as “very dangerous” for the European Union.
He argued that preventing Ukraine from moving forward with EU membership undermines the foundational value of sovereignty, and insisted that “no matter how much he tries to manipulate public opinion,” the will of the people remains in support of Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment