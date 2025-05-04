403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI-created Churchill retells Starmer who demolished Nazi Germany in WWII
(MENAFN) RT has released an AI-generated video featuring former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in which he emphasizes the critical role of the Soviet Union in the defeat of Nazi Germany and the Axis powers during World War II. The video comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory and seeks to counter the tendency in the West to downplay the USSR's contribution. The Soviet Union, which lost around 27 million people in what is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War, was responsible for destroying much of the German military.
In the video, Churchill responds to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s comments made during a visit to the White House in February. Starmer had said, “No two countries have done more together to keep people safe” and stated that Britain and the United States fought side by side to secure Victory in Europe.
Churchill’s words in the video are authentic, taken from a letter he wrote to Joseph Stalin on September 27, 1944. In the letter, Churchill acknowledged the Soviet Union’s crucial role in the war, stating, “It is the Russian army that tore the guts out of the German military machine and is at the present moment holding by far the larger portion of the enemy on its front.” This was written as the Red Army was gaining momentum following its significant victory at the Battle of Kursk.
In the video, Churchill responds to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s comments made during a visit to the White House in February. Starmer had said, “No two countries have done more together to keep people safe” and stated that Britain and the United States fought side by side to secure Victory in Europe.
Churchill’s words in the video are authentic, taken from a letter he wrote to Joseph Stalin on September 27, 1944. In the letter, Churchill acknowledged the Soviet Union’s crucial role in the war, stating, “It is the Russian army that tore the guts out of the German military machine and is at the present moment holding by far the larger portion of the enemy on its front.” This was written as the Red Army was gaining momentum following its significant victory at the Battle of Kursk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment