Rubio describes Germany as ‘tyranny in disguise’
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly criticized Germany for labeling the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as "extremist," calling the move an affront to democracy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Rubio argued that by giving its spy agency the authority to monitor opposition groups, Germany is not acting in the spirit of democracy but engaging in "tyranny in disguise."
The criticism followed the German domestic security service (BfV) formally designating the AfD as a “confirmed extremist entity.” This classification grants the BfV the legal ability to surveil the party's activities without restriction. The BfV justified its decision by pointing to the party’s “extremist” nature, specifically its focus on ethnicity and descent, which the agency claimed is incompatible with democratic principles. The AfD, known for its staunch anti-immigration views, has long been a controversial force in German politics.
Rubio contended that what is truly “extremist” is not the AfD but the establishment's immigration policies, which the party opposes. He called on Berlin to reconsider its actions. The AfD has gained significant support, particularly since the tenure of former US President Donald Trump, who has expressed backing for the party. Additionally, figures such as US Vice President J.D. Vance and entrepreneur Elon Musk have voiced their support for the AfD.
In the February elections, the AfD secured second place, trailing only the Christian Democrats, who have ruled out forming a coalition with the party. Recent polls show the AfD now leading in some surveys, with a slight edge over the center-right Christian Democrats.
