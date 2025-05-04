403
Lebanese Elect Municipal, Local Councils Reps. In 1St Elections Since 2016
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Lebanese people will be electing their representatives at the municipal and local councils in the first elections since 2016.
The Mount Lebanon governorate was the first to allow voters to choose their representatives with ballot boxes opened under tight security and direct supervision from the Interior Ministry.
This is the first elections to be held since 2016 after numerous postponements due to consecutive political, economic, and health crises.
There are 897,000 voters in Mount Lebanon scattered over 333 municipalities from 479 towns.
Some 9,321 candidates are running for the election throughout Lebanon's governorates.
Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar affirmed that logistic and administrative preparations were completed to host such grand event, stressing that the Lebanese army and police would be tasked to secure the elections.
The next phases of election would be held in the North and Akkar Governorates on May 11th, Beirut, Beqaa, Baalbek-Hermel on May 18, and the South and Nabatieh on May 24. (end)
