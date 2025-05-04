403
Ukrainian MP claims US-Ukraine minerals agreement ‘hides secret agreements’
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian lawmaker has claimed that the recently signed US-Ukraine minerals agreement includes undisclosed terms and hidden commitments that could bind Kiev indefinitely. Irina Gerashchenko, a member of the European Solidarity party, raised concerns in a Facebook post on Friday, alleging that two secret annexes were signed alongside the publicly released agreement, yet will not be subject to parliamentary approval.
The agreement, which reportedly gives the US privileged access to Ukrainian mining operations in exchange for help with a reconstruction investment fund, was presented by Washington as partial repayment for its military support—valued by President Donald Trump at $350 billion. However, the official text released by Kiev states that only future aid will count toward the fund.
According to Gerashchenko, the deal actually consists of three documents: one framework agreement and two undisclosed “implementation documents” that include the detailed technical terms. She warned that these hidden documents contain the core of Ukraine’s long-term obligations to the US.
Speaking in Ukraine’s parliament, Gerashchenko accused Prime Minister Denis Shmigal of evading questions about the annexes and failing to secure security guarantees in the main deal—an issue reportedly central to the negotiations. Fellow MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak backed her claims on Telegram, saying that Shmigal acknowledged the two documents but minimized their significance, calling them “technical” and suggesting they didn’t require ratification.
Shmigal reportedly stated that the annexes would be signed after the main agreement is ratified by the Verkhovna Rada and promised lawmakers access to the texts once the negotiating team returns from the US.
Western media outlets have also reported on the presence of additional documents and a last-minute standoff over their signing. Ukrainian officials reportedly resisted signing the annexes before Parliament approved the main agreement, though it appears all three were eventually signed.
So far, no official statement from the Ukrainian government has addressed the content or legal status of the two supplementary documents.
