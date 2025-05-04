QF's Green Island Becomes A Beacon Of Environmental Education And Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's (QF) Green Island has quickly become a key component of sustainability education in the country, offering students and the wider community a hands-on introduction to Qatar's ambitious environmental efforts.

The Green Island exemplifies Qatar Foundation's vision of integrating sustainability with education, engaging over 1,000 students in less than six months through immersive programmes that combine environmental awareness with innovation and community impact.

“Education is at the heart of everything we do at Qatar Foundation and Green Island is another brick to the edifice,” said Ouassim Alami, Strategic Initiatives Advisor at QF in an interview with The Peninsula.

“From early ideation stages, we wanted to create a transformative education experience that contributes to Qatar Foundation's pioneering mission,” he added.

Visitors to Green Island learn about Qatar's impressive sustainability journey-from having zero recycling to meticulously sorting seven types of waste. They explore the ambitious 2030 solar energy strategy, which aims to secure 30% of the nation's energy needs from renewable sources, and reflect with students on how hydroponic farming is transforming agriculture in Qatar's arid climate.



The Green Island initiative was inspired by a gap between public perception and the country's actual achievements in sustainability.“We had noticed that most national mega projects were unknown to the general public,” Alami said.“There was a sense that sustainable innovation only happened elsewhere. Green Island comes as a response to that, showing how Qatar-despite its size and environmental challenges-is leading the global race against climate change,” he added.

The programmes highlight real-world projects supporting Qatar's 2030 sustainability vision, from showcasing how the country now streams seven types of recyclable waste to teaching students about solar energy goals and the promise of hydroponic farming in arid climates.

Green Island also serves as an incubator for creativity and entrepreneurship.

“For the most inspired visitors, we offer short-term incubation opportunities to test and pilot new business ideas,” Alami said.

As Qatar Foundation marks its 30th anniversary, Green Island is a living symbol of its legacy in applied sustainability.“Education City has long been a testbed for eco-architecture, smart mobility, and renewable energy,” said Alami.“Green Island continues that legacy by acting as a permanent exhibition of the efforts being made to combat climate change,” he added.

Notably, Green Island targets younger generations with programming tailored to schools and youth groups.“We understand that schools are overwhelmed with an existing curriculum,” Alami said.“Our mission is to bridge general environmental studies with the specific and often underrepresented sustainability journey of Qatar.”

Feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. According to Alami, students leave Green Island with a sense of pride and empowerment.“It's often the first time they hear Qatar's unique sustainability narrative. Many return with ideas, ask for volunteering roles, or look for internship opportunities. That trust and engagement is what we strive for.”

Partnerships are a cornerstone of Green Island's success. National leaders such as Qatar Energy, Agrico, Al Awaliya, and Kahramaa have all contributed to the Green Island's showcases, which are often branded to highlight the key players in Qatar's environmental movement.

“We believe sustainability is everyone's mission. That's why we involve both public and private sectors in shaping this dynamic space,” said Alami. Green Island launched in September 2024, is a recycling hub and edutainment platform designed to help bring people together to minimize environmental impact.

Green Island uniquely blends modern technology with traditional Qatari sustainability practices.“We teach the merits of hydroponic farming and solar energy while honoring the wisdom of resource conservation rooted in our culture,” said Alami. This dual approach is exemplified by initiatives such as the first endogenous plant species catalogue, which has helped revive Qatar's natural ecosystems. The island also features cutting-edge research from institutions like Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Texas A&M at Qatar, with projects focusing on biofuel production and plastic waste reduction.

“These research components propel us to another dimension. They show visitors, especially aspiring scientists, that innovation is thriving here at home,” Alami said.

Ultimately, Green Island seeks to shift mindsets in a country where environmental change faces unique challenges.

“Our primary goal is to educate visitors that every action matters. Sustainability here isn't just a policy-it's a holistic lifestyle, deeply rooted in both science and ethics, and essential for our health and longevity,” Alami said.