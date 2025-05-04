403
Trump declares far-reaching sanctions against Iran
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has declared sweeping new sanctions on Iran, warning that any country purchasing Iranian oil or petrochemical products will face secondary sanctions from the United States. The announcement comes as U.S.-Iran negotiations continue over Tehran’s nuclear program, with Iran reportedly expressing willingness to avoid weaponizing its nuclear efforts in exchange for easing sanctions.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that no nation or company involved in Iranian oil trade would be permitted to conduct business with the U.S. “in any way, shape, or form,” urging an immediate halt to all such purchases.
This move follows recent U.S. State Department sanctions on seven companies accused of engaging in illegal trade involving Iranian oil. These include six firms based in the UAE, as well as companies from Turkey and Iran.
The U.S. government has accused Iran of escalating regional conflicts, advancing its nuclear agenda, and backing terrorist groups. While the Treasury Department has yet to comment on the latest measures, the administration remains focused on pushing Tehran into a new nuclear deal.
Trump previously withdrew from the 2015 UN-endorsed nuclear agreement during his first term, citing alleged violations by Iran and reinstated heavy sanctions. Since then, Iran has reportedly scaled back its compliance.
In March, Trump warned of military action against Iran if a deal wasn’t reached. Iran responded firmly, saying it would not give in to threats. Despite tensions, the two sides have held three rounds of negotiations, with a fourth postponed due to logistical issues. Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the country’s commitment to securing a fair agreement.
The U.S. has also accused Iran of aiding Yemen’s Houthi rebels, prompting Trump to authorize airstrikes targeting the group in an effort to protect Red Sea maritime routes. On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Iran would be held accountable for its actions at a time chosen by Washington. Tehran has denied involvement in supporting the Houthis.
