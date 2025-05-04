403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Ahli Triumphs Over Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Final
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli have emerged victorious in the Asian Champions League, securing a 2-0 win against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday. The final showdown took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, where Al Ahli demonstrated a commanding performance to lift the coveted trophy.
The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when Brazilian forward Galeno found the back of the net, putting Al Ahli in the lead. Just seven minutes later, in the 42nd minute, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie extended their advantage, scoring the second goal for the Saudi Arabian side.
Adding a historical footnote to the victory, 27-year-old Turkish international Merih Demiral started the match for Al Ahli. With this appearance and subsequent win, Demiral becomes the first Turkish footballer to both reach and win the final of the prestigious Asian Champions League tournament.
The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when Brazilian forward Galeno found the back of the net, putting Al Ahli in the lead. Just seven minutes later, in the 42nd minute, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie extended their advantage, scoring the second goal for the Saudi Arabian side.
Adding a historical footnote to the victory, 27-year-old Turkish international Merih Demiral started the match for Al Ahli. With this appearance and subsequent win, Demiral becomes the first Turkish footballer to both reach and win the final of the prestigious Asian Champions League tournament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment