Erdogan Confirms Sovereign Equality in Upcoming Cyprus Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted on Saturday that any forthcoming negotiations regarding Cyprus must occur between two distinct nations rather than two ethnic groups.
Emphasizing the principle of "sovereign equality," he made it clear that Ankara’s stance is rooted in political parity, not communal interaction.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Presidential Complex and Republic Assembly in Lefkosa, Erdogan declared that Turkey will not engage diplomatically or economically with the Greek Cypriot Administration "until a solution that reflects the realities of the island is reached."
His remarks underscored a firm and unyielding position on the matter.
Erdogan highlighted the historical resilience of Turkish Cypriots, stating that they have safeguarded their "language, religion, and culture" on the island for more than five centuries. In his words, they have earned the right to envision a hopeful and secure future "more than anyone else."
However, the Turkish leader also acknowledged the presence of hostile forces seeking to obstruct the advancement of Turkish Cypriots.
He mentioned the existence of adversaries "whose hatred and vengeance are so intense that they would expel the Turks not only from the island but even from Anatolia if they could."
Erdogan further noted that some external actors resent the progress made by the TRNC and are actively undermining its development.
He pointed out that those who are bitter about the region's "growing economy, strengthening infrastructure, increasing peace, and rising international visibility" are doing their utmost to block further achievements.
