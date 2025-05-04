403
Zelenskyy Rejects Russian Ceasefire Proposal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly declined a Russian suggestion for a short, three-day pause in combat, instead advocating for a 30-day suspension of violence.
During a press conference held in Kyiv on Friday, with statements embargoed until the following day, Zelenskyy brushed aside the offer made by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
The truce was intended to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the 1945 triumph over Nazi Germany, but Zelenskyy dismissed it as a mere "theatrical performance."
Zelenskyy stated that his rejection was rooted in a proposal from the United States calling for a month-long cessation of conflict.
He emphasized that any serious dialogue or peace talks necessitate a more substantial time period to be effective.
In addition, he issued a warning to international dignitaries against traveling to Moscow on May 9 to participate in the upcoming Victory Day ceremonies.
"We cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They provide you with security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees," Zelenskyy declared, expressing concerns over safety within Russian borders.
Russian authorities interpreted Zelenskyy's comments as aggressive.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, accused him of issuing direct threats to foreign representatives planning to join the May 9 festivities.
Meanwhile, former Russian Leader Dmitry Medvedev also condemned Zelenskyy's stance, advising him to avoid what he referred to as “verbal provocations.”
