Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath Dham Opens With Indian Army Band's Tunes Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Char Dham Yatra 2025: The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened to devotees at 6 am on Sunday, accompanied by devotional music performed by a band from the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles to mark the occasion.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said,“Today the whole country is happy. Devotees should come in large numbers to offer prayers at the Dham... Devotees experience spiritual bliss here...”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Shri Badrinath Dham and interacted with locals and devotees. CM Dhami will offer prayers at Shri Badrinath Dham. The portals of Badrinath Dham opened for the devotees today.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and Additional Director General (ADG) V Murugeshan arrived at the revered Shri Badrinath Dham on Thursday morning to assess preparations.

Security beefed up in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Police are enhancing security by deploying additional personnel and utilising advanced technology to manage the anticipated surge of pilgrims this season. Officials have assured that comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure a safe and spiritually enriching Yatra for all devotees, ANI reported.

Earlier in April, Uttarakhand DGP said that approximately 6,000 policemen and 17 PAC companies will be deployed for the Yatra.

"Preparations for the Chardham Yatra by the police department and all other departments had started long ago and now we have reached the final stage. All our plans have come to fruition. The force has been deployed. About 6000 policemen and 17 PAC companies will be deployed. Apart from this, about 90 CCTV cameras have been installed in all four Dhams, a network of more than 200 CCTV cameras on the Chardham route and more than 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in Haridwar," Uttarakhand DGP said, ANI reported.

What is Char Dham Yatra?

The Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, one of Hinduism's most revered journeys, comprises four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand, adding spiritual significance to the region. Each year, the Char Dham Yatra sees a peak in pilgrim activity during the summer months, drawing devotees from across the country.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 commenced on April 30, with the sacred portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marked by Vedic chants and rituals. This was followed by the opening of Kedarnath Dham on May 2.

To date, over 22 lakh pilgrims have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp for the sacred Char Dham Yatra.

(With inputs from ANI)



