Bin Buraik Appointed As New Yemeni Premier
ADEN, May 3 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Rashad Al-Alimi issued on Saturday a decree appointing Saleh bin Buraik Prime Minister, succeeding Ahmad bin Mubarak who announced his resignation earlier in the day.
Bin Braik, who served as finance minister, will lead the government whose members remain in their posts, Yemen's news agency reported. (end)
