Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bin Buraik Appointed As New Yemeni Premier


2025-05-03 07:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (With POL-YEMEN-RESIGNATION)
ADEN, May 3 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Rashad Al-Alimi issued on Saturday a decree appointing Saleh bin Buraik Prime Minister, succeeding Ahmad bin Mubarak who announced his resignation earlier in the day.
Bin Braik, who served as finance minister, will lead the government whose members remain in their posts, Yemen's news agency reported. (end)
sns


MENAFN03052025000071011013ID1109504075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search