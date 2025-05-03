Mehbooba Mufti Accuses Dr Farooq Of 'Implicating' Kashmiris

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said,“Farooq sahab's statement implicating Kashmiris in the Pahalgam terror attack is deeply disturbing & regrettable. As a senior leader, that too as a Kashmiri, his statement risks fuelling divisive narratives, providing ammunition to certain media channels to further stereotype and stigmatise Kashmiris and Muslims.”

She further added that at a time when Kashmiri students and traders are facing increasing hostility across India, such statements could worsen their vulnerability.“We should draw inspiration from Himanshi Narwal who, despite the martyrdom of her husband, urged Indians not to blame or target Kashmiris or Muslims,” she noted.

However, the National Conference rejected the claim outright. NC's Chief Spokesman and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, told reporters that Mehbooba Mufti was“lying” and misrepresenting Dr Farooq Abdullah's words.

“It's shocking that someone who has served as CM would stoop this low. Dr Farooq Abdullah never mentioned 'Kashmiris' or 'locals'. At a time when we are trying to protect Kashmiri students, traders, and families across India, it's shameful to twist his words in a way that could endanger them further,” Sadiq said.

He demanded that Mehbooba either apologise and delete the tweet or provide evidence to support her claim.“This is not politics, it's recklessness,” he added.

Earlier, while addressing reporters in Pahalgam, Dr Farooq Abdullah had asserted that Kashmir was and would always remain an integral part of India.

“Pakistan and terrorists have failed in their ploy to create a wedge between Muslims and Hindus. The people of Kashmir have shown they are not afraid,” he said.

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead, Dr Farooq said,“Those who wanted to scare us and divide us have failed. Today it has been proven that people are not scared. We are seeing tourists arriving here without fear.”

