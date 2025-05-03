403
Lotus Cars KSA To Present Emeya And Eletre At EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) We are excited to confirm that Lotus Cars KSA , a globally recognised name in performance and innovation, will showcase two of its groundbreaking electric models- Lotus Emeya and Lotus Eletre -at the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 . These vehicles represent a bold step forward in high-performance electrified mobility.
Event Date: 4 to 6 May 2025
Event Date: 4 to 6 May 2025

Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre

About Lotus
With a rich heritage in motorsport and technological excellence, Lotus is redefining premium electric mobility. Their latest advancements merge sustainable innovation with their iconic design DNA. Through continuous evolution, Lotus remains at the forefront of engineering excellence, pushing the limits of performance, luxury, and electrification.

What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
Lotus Emeya – A hyper-GT electric sedan that delivers an unparalleled grand touring experience. Combining high performance, advanced technology, and refined luxury, the Emeya redefines the expectations of electric sedans.

Lotus Eletre – The world's first all-electric hyper-SUV from Lotus. It fuses bold design, cutting-edge connectivity, and exhilarating driving dynamics into a powerful, intelligent electric SUV built for the modern era.

Two Models on Display – Get an up-close look at both the Emeya and Eletre. Experience Lotus's vision for the future of premium electric driving, brought to life at EVS Saudi Arabia.

Meet the Lotus Team – Engage with the experts behind Lotus's electric transformation. Learn more about their global strategy and breakthrough technologies that are steering the brand toward a zero-emission future.

Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
-
Discover premium electric mobility redefined
Network with innovators and global automotive leaders
Explore high-impact collaboration opportunities in alignment with Vision 2030
