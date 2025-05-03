Lotus Cars KSA To Present Emeya And Eletre At EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) We are excited to confirm that, a globally recognised name in performance and innovation, will showcase two of its groundbreaking electric models-and-at the. These vehicles represent a bold step forward in high-performance electrified mobility.

4 to 6 May 2025Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre

With a rich heritage in motorsport and technological excellence,is redefining premium electric mobility. Their latest advancements merge sustainable innovation with their iconic design DNA. Through continuous evolution, Lotus remains at the forefront of engineering excellence, pushing the limits of performance, luxury, and electrification.

– A hyper-GT electric sedan that delivers an unparalleled grand touring experience. Combining high performance, advanced technology, and refined luxury, the Emeya redefines the expectations of electric sedans.

– The world's first all-electric hyper-SUV from Lotus. It fuses bold design, cutting-edge connectivity, and exhilarating driving dynamics into a powerful, intelligent electric SUV built for the modern era.

– Get an up-close look at both the Emeya and Eletre. Experience Lotus's vision for the future of premium electric driving, brought to life at EVS Saudi Arabia.

– Engage with the experts behind Lotus's electric transformation. Learn more about their global strategy and breakthrough technologies that are steering the brand toward a zero-emission future.



