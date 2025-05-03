Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow Indoctrinating Ukrainian Kids: Group From Occupied Town Used In Propaganda

2025-05-03 03:20:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Schoolchildren from Melitopol, temporarily occupied by the Russian invasion army, were forcibly brought to Krasnodar for an“all-Russian patriotic forum.”

The Center of National Resistance (CNR ) reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“The Kremlin continues to systematically destroy the Ukrainian identity of children in the temporarily occupied territories. Schoolchildren from Melitopol were forcibly brought to Krasnodar for an 'all-Russian patriotic forum,'” the report says.

Students from Melitopol's School 15 had been recruited to the notorious Youth Army organization supervised by the Russian Guard, the report notes.

Read also: Drone strike on Pivdenne: number of casualties rises to 15, two children in hospital

“Field trips, memorial vigils, quests on the 'great fatherland' – al under the guise of 'patriotic education,'” the watchdog wrote.

The CNR emphasized that these efforts are more than ideological pressure as they are part of the Kremlin's broader systemic policy of turning Ukrainian children into "Russian citizens".

"The CNR's call: do not allow your children to be abducted – either physically or mentally. Report the perpetrators of such 'trips' at the specified link," the address emphasized.

As reported, Russian authorities plan to move 300 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region to Russia's distant Chuvashia area.

