War Update: 123 Battles On Frontline Since Morning, Heaviest Clashes In Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the day started, there have already been 123 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the most intense fighting occurring in the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk sectors of the front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in an operational update as of 16:00 on Saturday, May 3.

Today, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Izdetske, Ponomarenky, Uhroidy, Bila Bereza, Novovasylivka, and Malushyne in Sumy region. Airstrikes targeted Mkhy in Chernihiv region, and Myropilske and Krasnopillia in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy twice attempted to assault the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces have been storming the Ukrainian defensive positions near Zahryzove since the beginning of the day, the battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions nine times near Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Hryhorivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, as well as toward Maiske and Bila Hora. One battle is still in progress.

In the Toretsk secto r, the Russians attempted one assault near Krymske.

DIU soldiersRussian Su-30 using Magura marine drone strike

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces remain highly active, with 46 engagements of varying intensity reported today. Ukrainian units are defending against enemy assaults in areas around Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, and toward Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, and Oleksiivka. "Our defenders are giving the occupiers a worthy response; 10 battles are still ongoing," said the General Staff.

The enemy also struck Shevchenko Pershe with guided aerial bombs.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian forces attempted to break through 50 times in areas around Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Pryvilne, and toward Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, and Bahatyr. 28 battles are still ongoing.

Russian airstrikes targeted Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka, and Novodarivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy used unguided air rockets against Malynivka and Huliaipole. Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Novodanylivka and Kamianske.

In the Kursk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, while four other engagements are ongoing. Russian forces conducted one airstrike using two guided bombs and carried out 119 shellings, including five with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Siversk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovske sectors , the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Ukraine's forces down 77 Russian drones, 73 lost from radar

As reported by Ukrinform, according to South Defense Forces Spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn, Russian troops have significantly increased attacks on the Ukrainian positions in the south.