Serbian President Hospitalized After Falling Ill Amid US Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Belgrade: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was admitted to a hospital in Belgrade on Saturday, after abruptly cutting short his working visit to the United States, due to a sudden medical issue, local media reported.

Upon arrival in Belgrade, Vucic was admitted to the Military Medical Academy (VMA), the Presidency confirmed to the Tanjug news agency. He was received at the hospital by Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar and Dragan Dincic, one of the VMA's senior physicians.

Vucic reportedly felt unwell Friday afternoon local time, shortly after meetings with US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, and Serbian-American business representatives.

The President's office told Tanjug that more information about his condition would be available in the coming days.