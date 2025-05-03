Fanuc To Debut Advanced Cobots And Automation Tech At Automate 2025 In Detroit

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fanuc to showcase 'cutting-edge' robotics and automation solutions at Automate 2025

May 3, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Fanuc America , a global industrial automation company, will showcase its latest industrial and collaborative robotic innovations at Automate 2025.

The event, held in Detroit from May 12-15, will feature several all-new applications designed to enhance efficiency and unlock increased productivity.

Mike Cicco, president and CEO of Fanuc America, says:“Today, more than ever, automation is the key to reaching production targets, boosting efficiency, and ensuring employee satisfaction.

“From start-ups to large-scale manufacturers, Fanuc provides industry-leading, dependable, and cost-effective automation solutions that help companies overcome their greatest challenges.”

At Automate, Fanuc will showcase a broad selection of new and innovative technologies:

Collaborative Robots Boasting Payloads Up to 50 KG

Featuring Fanuc CRX and CR cobots

Fanuc's full line of collaborative robots – or cobots – will be on display, featuring industry-leading payloads of up to 50 KG and impressive maximum reach at 1,889 mm.

Within the diverse cobot selection, Fanuc will showcase its CRX-10iA/L Paint Cobot specifically designed for use in painting, coating and dispensing.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Automotive Kitting

Featuring Fanuc CRX-10iA/L Cobot

Mounted on a third-party autonomous mobile robot, Fanuc's CRX-10iA/L Cobot will demonstrate automotive kitting as it uses Fanuc's iRVision 3DV vision sensor to accurately pick individual components of a vehicle side-view mirror and deliver the kit to a human operator for assembly and installation onto a door, easing the labor process and eliminating the need for manually delivering parts or kits to the assembly line.

Dual Cobot Paint Application with Load and Unload

Featuring Fanuc CRX-10iA/L Paint Cobot and CRX-20iA/L Cobot

In this demonstration, Fanuc will use two cobots, visual identification and advanced line tracking to identify, load, paint and unload electric guitar bodies. Using a CRX-10iA/L Paint Cobot with Fanuc 3DV camera and iRVision, the system will visually track and simulate painting of the guitar bodies.

Meanwhile, a CRX-20iA/L Cobot will leverage a fixed Fanuc 3DV iRVision sensor and iRPickTool software in showcasing its impressive reach and line tracking capability to load and unload guitar bodies from a conveyor to a rack.

Collaborative Mobile Dispense Cart

Fanuc's Integral Servo Dispenser Software is paired with revolutionary adhesive metering equipment to deliver a mobile dispensing system featuring more precise application, better control, better repeatability, and intuitive programming.

In this demonstration, a Fanuc CRX-30iA cobot features end-of-arm adhesive metering, Fanuc 3DV/400 vision camera and SpotTool+ software to offer a reliable, repeatable, and easily programmable dispense solution in a compact and flexible footprint.

Collaborative Arc Welding with Integrated 7th Axis Rail

In a two-station cell, Fanuc will demonstrate the flexibility and increased productivity allowed when its CRX-10iA/L Cobot is integrated with a 7th axis rail.

Featuring a single-axis positioner on one side and a flexible fabricating table on the other, an operator can easily load one cell while welding occurs at the other thanks to an increased work envelope.

Flexible Robotic Wet Machining

Featuring Fanuc M-800/60-20B industrial robot

In this wet machining demonstration, Fanuc's high-precision M-800/60-20B industrial robot will mill and drill aluminum stock using a variety of tools and accommodating various mounting positions.

Built to withstand harsh elements like water and debris, this 6-axis model, known for its rigidity and accuracy, offers a larger work envelope compared to similarly priced CNC machines. Additionally, its adaptability makes it suitable for repurposing across various applications.

R-50iA Controller Technologies Display

Unique demonstration highlights the advanced capabilities of Fanuc's new R-50iA controller, featuring two FANUC LR Mate industrial robots performing bin picking and palletizing.

The compact LR Mate/7-7D robot with Fanuc's 3DV/400 vision camera bin picks jumbled boxes from a container onto a conveyor. This robot is running python code natively on its paired Fanuc controller.

The second robot, LR Mate/7-9 long arm unit with a 3DV/400 camera and PalletTool Turbo II software – identifies the size of the box on the conveyor and palletizes it onto the appropriate pallet.

This controller showcases new cybersecurity protocols including MQTT TLS, the use of a LDAPS server for user access control along with Software PLC capability for cell control and HMI functionality. Additionally, our new Teach Pendant with lighter weight and enhanced performance is featured.

Additional demonstrations showcasing Fanuc capabilities, including inspection, welding and others will be available, including one of Fanuc's Cobot-and-Go pre-engineered solutions.

Informative and interactive displays detailing CNC systems, RoboGuide and Zero Down Time (ZDT) software, will also be located within the booth.

Fanuc America's new technologies will be on display at Booth #2623. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations, interact with Fanuc's robotics and speak to experts, as well as learn more about how these advanced solutions can benefit their operations.

In Booth #8919, Fanuc's student booth will feature a variety of classroom-friendly, educational robot demonstrations.

Attendees can learn more about Fanuc and its innovations at a variety of live events featuring the company's leaders and subject matter experts:



Fanuc America Manager Jerry Perez Monday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET



Fanuc Engineering Manager David Bruce Wednesday, May 12 at 8 a.m. ET



Fanuc America Engineer Stacey Harimoto Wednesday, May 14 at 10:15 a.m. ET



Fanuc America Executive Director, Education, Paul Aiello Wednesday, May 14 at 1 p.m. ET



Fanuc America Senior Staff Engineer, Paint, Thomas VanderPlas Tuesday, May 13 at 10:15 a.m. ET

Cobot and Go: The Latest Trends and Tech Advancements Making Cobots More AccessibleAdvanced Vision Guided RoboticsMastering the Complexities of Robotic DepalletizingPanel: Equipping the Modern Workforce for Careers in Robotics, Automation and Smart ManufacturingThe Final Frontier of Automation in a High-Volume Automotive Paint Shop: Robotic Paint Repair on a Moving Line