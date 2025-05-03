Irrigation Minister Reviews Progress Of Smart Water Management Project In Cooperation With AECID

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam has convened a meeting to assess the progress of the“Smart Water Resources Management in the Agriculture Sector in Egypt” project, implemented in collaboration with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

The review focused on the project component titled“Identifying Opportunities for Developing Smart Irrigation Farms in Egypt.” As part of this effort, five pilot farms have been selected to implement smart irrigation technologies across the governorates of Qalyubeya, Dakahleya, Beheira, Alexandria, and Sohag. The National Water Research Center has prepared a study proposal for applying smart irrigation models at these selected sites.

Sewilam emphasized that the project aims to enhance the efficiency of water usage and overall management of water resources in agriculture, while simultaneously boosting productivity in the targeted regions, which span both the Nile Delta and Upper Egypt.

The initiative also seeks to localize smart irrigation technologies and modern agricultural practices, encouraging farmers to adopt innovative solutions that optimize water consumption, improve crop yields, and reinforce national food security.

He noted that the project promotes irrigation systems that are responsive to climatic and environmental conditions as well as the specific water needs of various crops. In addition, it supports Egypt's broader digital transformation efforts in irrigation management and monitoring, enabling farmers to select appropriate technologies based on the human and financial capacities of their local communities.

The Minister highlighted that the Ministry is pursuing a long-term strategy for sustainable water management, which includes exchanging expertise and learning from international best practices-particularly Spain's advanced experience in modern and smart irrigation systems.

The collaboration also aims to improve water planning and management processes, adopt integrated water resources management (IWRM) principles, increase irrigation efficiency, and promote the reuse of agricultural drainage water while preserving water quality.

Sewilam concluded the meeting by directing the continuation of project activities according to the established timeline and stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination between the Ministry and the Spanish side to ensure the project's successful implementation.