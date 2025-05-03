Ethiopian Airlines Transports Over 13.9 Mln Passengers In 9 Months

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: The Ethiopian government has announced that the national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has transported more than 13.9 million passengers in nine months.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics said in its sector performance report on Friday that the airline transported over 11 million international and 2.9 million domestic passengers during the first nine months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

Last year, the airline disclosed a 7.02-billion-U.S.-dollar annual revenue during the 2023/2024 fiscal year, which ended on July 7, 2024.

The revenue saw a 14 percent increase compared to the previous year. The airline transported 17.1 million passengers, including 13.4 million international travelers, and carried 754,681 tonnes of cargo during the period.

Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa's largest and fastest-growing airlines, is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2035.

As part of this vision, the airline is striving to become one of the most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world by providing safe, secure, market-driven, and customer-focused passenger and cargo transport, aviation training, airport management, and ground services.

In March this year, Ethiopian Airlines and the African Development Bank signed a partnership agreement to cooperate on the construction of Ethiopia's new mega international airport.

Ethiopia's mega airport project, estimated to cost 7.8 billion US dollars, will increase annual passenger capacity from 17 million to over 60 million by 2040, reinforcing Ethiopian Airlines' position as Africa's leading aviation group.

The new hub is also expected to drive Ethiopia's aspiration of becoming a major tourism destination, according to the Ethiopian government.