Moph, Moehe Workshop Promotes Food Safety Awareness In Schools

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in co-operation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), organised a workshop on research and innovation projects in food safety, with the participation of approximately 70 co-ordinators and supervisors from scientific research teams in secondary schools across Qatar.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of the concept of food safety and its health and community significance in schools, introduce participants to the fundamentals of scientific research in this field, and empower teachers and supervisors to generate innovative research ideas and proposals.

The workshop addressed several key topics, particularly the concept of food safety and its associated risks, foodborne diseases, preventive measures and risk analysis, in addition to presenting sample research topics in food safety. The programme also included practical training on the fundamentals of scientific research and methods for applying them in food-related studies.

The workshop further included interactive sessions for presenting and discussing ideas for student research projects focusing on elements of excellence and innovation.

These ideas were evaluated by a joint and specialised judging committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The committee will provide technical guidance to proposal owners throughout the research stages, monitor outcomes, and disseminate successful practices to interested schools.

Food Safety Consultant at the MoPH Dr Shaikha al-Zeyara said the ministry is committed to nurturing students' capabilities. She noted that strengthening scientific research skills at an early stage directly reflects on the quality of life of the community and contributes to enhancing collective awareness.

She emphasised that the workshop represents a practical platform that links academic knowledge with field application in a vital area such as food safety.

In turn, Acting Head of the Research, Talent and Innovation Section at the Curriculum Department and Learning Resources at the MoEHE Ghanem Saad al-Humaidi highlighted the importance of institutional partnership with national entities concerned with scientific research in supporting applied education and strengthening the culture of research and innovation in schools.