'Brainstorm' Project Launches In Azerbaijan To Foster Cultural Elite Development
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Daha TV are launching a joint project-an intellectual discussion platform called "Brainstorm," dedicated to exploring relevant social, cultural, philosophical, and scientific topics, Azernews reports.
The focus is on the participation of young people, students, and specialists, as well as on contemplating both the image of the world in Azerbaijan and the country's place in the global context.
Key objectives of the project are the following:
-
Digitizing the country's cultural and intellectual
heritage;
Showcasing contemporary Azerbaijani writers, poets, scientists,
philosophers, and sociologists;
Organizing intellectual meetings at regional cultural
centers;
Establishing connections with figures in science and culture
living abroad, and sharing their valuable experience with the
younger generation;
Building societal cultural immunity to the loss of moral
benchmarks;
Promoting key topics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the
Azerbaijani language as a contribution to language development and
conceptual tools.
Within the "Brainstorm" framework, dialogues will be centered not on personalities but on meaningful content. Participants and viewers will focus on ideas, arguments, and their analysis.
The project will be a space where critical thinking and creative imagination, tradition and innovation, come together.
Discussions will take the form of open intellectual debates, where not only knowledge but also the ability to listen, argue, agree, or oppose with dignity are important.
"Brainstorm" aims to contribute to the development of an intellectual environment and cultural elite.
The project is carried out under the motto: "The future can be changed. Reality is born from imagination. Time is the most fertile ground."
