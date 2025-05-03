Afghanistan Dried Fruit Exports Hit 466,000MT

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported 466,000 metric tonnes of dried fruits worth 643 million US dollars in 1403 solar year, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office said on Saturday.

In a statement, DPMEA wrote the exported dried fruits included almonds, walnuts, pine nuts, plums, figs, raisins, apricots, pomegranates, grapes, and apples.

The dried fruits were exported to Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, United Arabic Emirates (UEA) and Turkey.

hz/ma