Delhi Downpour Turns Deadly: Falling Tree Claims Four Lives
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck the Indian capital and surrounding regions on Friday as a powerful thunderstorm and torrential rains led to the collapse of a massive tree onto a dwelling, claiming the lives of at least four individuals and leaving one injured.
The incident occurred in the southwest Kharkhadi Nahar village, where a one-room house situated in an agricultural field was crushed by the falling tree. Among the deceased were a 28-year-old woman and her three children. The woman's husband sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.
The severe weather event brought widespread disruption to Delhi and neighboring areas, with heavy rainfall causing significant water-logging and numerous instances of fallen trees obstructing traffic. Air travel also faced considerable setbacks due to the adverse conditions.
In response to the escalating situation, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning, forecasting continued severe weather, including intense rainfall, over the coming days. Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.
