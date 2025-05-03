403
FDRA Appeals to Trump, Seeking Shoe Tariff Relief
(MENAFN) The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) has issued a dire warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to exempt shoes from proposed "reciprocal tariffs," citing severe consequences for both consumers and the industry.
In a letter sent Tuesday, signed by 76 footwear companies, including major brands like Nike, Adidas America, and Skechers, the FDRA stated, "American footwear businesses and families face an existential threat from such substantial cost increases."
The letter emphasized the disproportionate impact of the tariffs, saying, "We are hit particularly hard by the tariff actions," noting that the new "reciprocal rates" are added to existing high footwear tariffs, resulting in some companies facing tariffs ranging from over 150 percent to almost 220 percent.
The FDRA has issued a stark warning about the looming threat of significant economic repercussions, highlighting that numerous businesses are at risk of shutting down, tens of thousands of jobs could be lost, many orders are currently delayed, and the supply of footwear for U.S. consumers may soon dwindle.
The industry body also refuted the notion that the tariffs would encourage domestic manufacturing, asserting, "These tariffs will not drive shoe manufacturing back to the United States."
The letter concluded with an urgent plea for action, stating, "This is an emergency that requires immediate action and attention," and adding that the industry lacks the time to adapt to this "unprecedented and unforeseen tariff regime."
