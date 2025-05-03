403
Australia’s Albanese Secures Second Term
(MENAFN) Labor Party chief and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared a parliamentary majority on Saturday after more than 45 percent of the vote had been tallied, as per reports from domestic news sources.
This achievement marks the party's first return to back-to-back victories since 2004, according to an Australian Broadcaster.
"And to serve these values, meet these challenges, these opportunities, and build that better and stronger future -- Australians have chosen a majority Labor government," Albanese stated at Labor’s campaign headquarters.
"From tomorrow -- back at work," he added.
Albanese emphasized that "repaying" Australians’ confidence would motivate his leadership team "each and every day of the next three years."
The premier extended his gratitude to all campaigners, with a special mention of Ali France, the candidate who defeated opposition Liberal leader Peter Dutton in the Dickson electorate.
Voting began at 8 a.m. local time (2200GMT Friday), involving over 18 million enrolled citizens, under the nation’s mandatory voting framework.
With more than 45 percent of ballots counted, the Labor Party held a strong lead, surpassing 80 seats in the House of Representatives—well over the 76 needed for a majority.
