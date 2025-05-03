MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press ReleaseMay 2, 2025

Poe seeks stricter enforcement of driver's license rules amid road crashes

Sen. Grace Poe exhorted the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to strictly implement its guidelines in issuing driver's licenses to ensure that only qualified persons will get their hands on the wheel.

"The fatal road crashes that have killed and maimed motorists must serve as a wake-up call for transportation officials to enforce the rules on licensing to the letter," Poe said.

"Road safety depends on qualified, skilled and law-abiding drivers. They are the only ones who should possess the license to drive," she added.

On Thursday, May 01, a road crash involving multiple vehicles along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway killed at least 10 people, including four children, and injured dozens.

Poe condoled with the families of the victims and called for swift action on the incident.

When the bill she authored to extend the validity of driver's license from five years to 10 years became a law through Republic Act (RA) No. 10930, Poe said she envisioned it for drivers who put premium on road safety.

Only drivers without traffic violations are eligible to the 10-year license.

"We pushed for this law to have a system that will promote ease of access to government services and efficient transportation regulations," Poe said.

"The law also incentivizes drivers who are law-abiding and encourages others to be more responsible on the road," she added.

However, she said the law made sure that stringent measures remain in place such as the driver's education seminar and the comprehensive exam.

The 10-year license can be revoked or suspended for violations, she also said.

RA 10930 introduced a provision that would impose penalty on any officer who would issue a driver's license "without the necessary examinations, connives with the applicant for the irregular issuance of a license, or who, by gross negligence, issues a driver's license to an unqualified applicant."

A fine of P20,000 shall also be imposed upon an applicant found to have connived with the transportation officer, cheated during examinations, or falsified documents.

Poe urged the LTO and other concerned agencies not to let their guard down against reckless drivers and other traffic violators to ensure they would not cause harm on the road.

"Let's penalize the violators and reward the drivers with clean record. The license is a privilege that comes with serious responsibilities," Poe said.

