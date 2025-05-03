403
Russia Continues Efforts for ‘Security Zone’ in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Friday that it is maintaining its operations to establish a “security zone” along the border areas of Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.
This declaration comes alongside renewed assertions that Moscow expelled Kyiv’s forces from Russia’s Kursk border zone at the end of last month.
In an update summarizing recent military developments in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reiterated its position that Ukrainian forces had been removed from the Kursk region, where they had initiated a cross-border attack last August.
According to the ministry, Russian troops reclaimed the frontier village of Gornal, labeling it as the final location in the region that had remained under Ukrainian control.
Gornal lies around 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) northeast of Sumy city.
Russia previously declared on April 26 that it had taken control of Gornal and fully driven Ukrainian troops out of Kursk.
Ukraine has rejected these claims, insisting its defense efforts in the region are ongoing. However, it admitted that the situation on the ground is "difficult."
“The creation of a ‘security zone’ in the border areas of the Sumy region of Ukraine continues,” the ministry further stated.
Kyiv’s assault into the Kursk area began during the night of August 5-6, 2024, when Ukrainian units moved in near the town of Sudzha, roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Ukrainian frontier.
