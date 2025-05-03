403
Energy Milestone: Turkey Gears Up for First Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Turkey is on the verge of a significant energy milestone, with the nation's inaugural nuclear power plant set to begin trial production by year's end. "By the end of this year, we will begin trial production and deliver the first electricity from Akkuyu (Nuclear Power Plant)," Erdogan announced at an Istanbul summit, highlighting Turkey's growing influence in the global energy landscape.
He asserted that Turkey is playing a crucial role in bolstering energy security, particularly for European nations grappling with ongoing energy challenges. "We have undertaken numerous initiatives to contribute to regional energy security in order to help ease the energy crisis faced by European countries," Erdogan stated. "Türkiye's emergence as a safe haven during Europe's energy crises is by no means a coincidence," he added, emphasizing Turkey's strategic position.
The ambitious Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant project, launched in 2017, is nearing completion, with the first reactor's construction in its final stages. "The construction of the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is nearing completion," the president confirmed.
Beyond nuclear energy, Erdogan also detailed Turkey's expanding resource endeavors abroad. "We aim to begin the first production this year at one of the gold fields in Niger for which we obtained a license,” he revealed.
Domestically, Turkey is also seeing increased oil production. "With the operations in Gabar (in southeastern Türkiye), our daily oil production across Türkiye surpassed 135,000 barrels as of the end of March 2025, setting a record," Erdogan noted, underscoring the nation's multi-faceted approach to energy development.
