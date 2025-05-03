403
Switzerland Demands Israel to Abide by International Law
(MENAFN) Switzerland has urged Israel to uphold the authority of the United Nations and its bodies, avoid hindering their operations, and collaborate fully with neutral aid organizations to guarantee assistance reaches Palestinians in distress, as stated during a session at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday.
"Israel has an obligation to ensure, to refrain and to respect the United Nations, its organs and agencies," declared Franz Perrez, speaking on behalf of Switzerland.
"Under international humanitarian law, it must allow and facilitate the relief efforts of impartial humanitarian organizations, including the UN, when the population is in need.”
Perrez described the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian regions as "catastrophic," referencing widespread breaches of international regulations, the long-term occupation deemed unlawful by the court, and the hardships endured due to the hostilities since October 2023—when Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza—which includes the plight of Israeli hostages and their families.
He reiterated that Israel, as the occupying authority, is obligated under humanitarian law and the regulations of occupation to authorize and support aid programs and ensure their efficient execution.
Furthermore, he emphasized that Israel must safeguard and honor humanitarian workers.
