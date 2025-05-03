403
Documentationconsultancy Re-Introduces Ready-To-Use ISO 15189 Documentation Package
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Documentation Consultancy is pleased to announce the re-launch of its Ready-to-use ISO 15189 documentation Kit, designed to help medical and clinical laboratories efficiently meet all the documentation requirements of the latest ISO 15189:2022 standard. As the healthcare industry adapts to the newly revised edition of ISO/IEC 15189, this comprehensive toolkit offers a practical, editable, and fully customizable solution for streamlined compliance and accreditation.
The ISO 15189 Documentation Package has been meticulously developed to reflect the recent changes in the standard, which now integrates requirements from ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 22870 (for point-of-care testing). The 2022 edition places an increased focus on risk-based thinking and quality assurance throughout laboratory operations. To support laboratories in effectively implementing these revisions, Documentationconsultancy offers a complete set of professionally written templates and tools.
This all-in-one ISO 15189:2022 Documentation Toolkit includes a full suite of documentation resources such as an editable ISO 15189 manual, 34 documented procedures, 7 standard operating procedures (SOPs), 8 exhibits, and 62 customizable forms. In addition, it features a comprehensive audit checklist with over 500 questions, a job description file tailored for laboratory personnel, a sample risk assessment and opportunity sheet, and a document compliance matrix to ensure every clause of the standard is adequately addressed.
The documents are written in plain, easy-to-understand English, allowing users to modify them quickly according to their specific organizational needs. Designed by a team of ISO experts with deep domain knowledge, the toolkit is ideal for internal teams and consultants aiming to reduce documentation time and costs, while ensuring adherence to all necessary accreditation requirements.
With the ISO 15189 documents offered by Documentationconsultancy, medical laboratories can establish a robust quality management system and demonstrate their competence in delivering accurate and reliable test results. This toolkit not only simplifies the certification process but also enhances internal audit readiness and risk management practices.
“Our goal is to support healthcare organizations by offering ready-made, reliable documentation solutions that ease the path toward ISO 15189:2022 compliance,” said a spokesperson from Documentationconsultancy.“This kit is a result of our extensive experience in ISO 15189 consultancy and our commitment to helping laboratories meet international standards efficiently and effectively.”
All documents are provided in editable MS Word format, enabling quick customization and implementation. The kit is available for purchase online, with instant download access upon confirmation.
DocumentationConsultancy
DocumentationConsultancy is a leading provider of ready-made and editable ISO documents, ISO awareness and auditor training, and compliance consultancy services. Catering to global clients, including the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, and India, we offer expertly crafted documentation and training solutions for ISO certification and management system implementation. With a strong reputation as a trusted ISO certification consultant, we help businesses achieve compliance efficiently and cost-effectively.
Visit DocumentationConsultancy for hassle-free ISO documentation!
