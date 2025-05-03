Zelensky Discusses US Sanctions Against Russia With Trump
The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“I believe that we had the best conversation with President Trump that we have ever had before. It may have been the shortest, but it was the most substantive. With all due respect to our teams, the one-on-one format, in my opinion, worked. We had the right atmosphere of the conversation itself,” Zelensky said.
The Head of State emphasized that in the course of the tête-à-tête meeting, President Donald Trump had expressed his position on the imposition of additional sanctions against Russia.
“...I raised the issue of US sanctions. I won't give details, but what he [Trump] told me sounds very strong,” Zelensky said.Read also: U.S. drafts new sanctions against Russia - media
As Ukrinform reported earlier, US officials have finalized new economic sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on it to end its war against Ukraine.
Photo: OP
