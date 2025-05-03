Russians Launch Nearly 130 Shelling Attacks At Sumy Region, Two Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled settlements in Sumy region nearly 130 times over the past 24 hours, resulting in two civilians being injured.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Over the course of the past day, May 2, Russian forces carried out around 130 attacks at 43 settlements across 14 territorial communities in Sumy region. The most intense strikes were in Sumy and Shostka districts. Russian forces used guided aerial bombs (KABs), FPV drones, and dropped VOG grenades from UAVs. There were around 30 KAB strikes, nearly 30 VOG drops, and 25 FPV drone attacks recorded.

As a result of the shelling, two civilians were wounded in Seredyno-Buda community of Shostka district.

In Seredyno-Buda and Krasnopillia communities, private homes were damaged. In Sumy community, three private houses, two utility buildings, and a postal office sustained damage, while in Shostka community, the attacks damaged infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, social facilities, and vehicles

War update: 216 clashes on frontline over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk sector

Local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service (SES), National Police, and NGOs, evacuated 38 people from border communities. Throughout the day, air raid alerts lasted for 13 hours and 40 minutes across the region.