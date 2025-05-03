Ukrainian Forces To Join UK Parade Celebrating 80Th Anniversary Of VE Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Monday, May 5, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will take part in a British military procession to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marking the end of combat operations on the continent during World War II.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Reuters citing a statement from the UK government.

Ukrainian service members will join around 1,000 UK Armed Forces personnel, including soldiers on horseback and military bands, symbolizing "the global support for their continued fight for freedom" against Russia, according to the UK government.

During the parade, which will feature flags of every Commonwealth nation, representatives from the armed forces of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand will carry their national flags.

"In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since the Second World War, it is fitting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently fighting on the frontline of freedom are represented in Monday's event," said UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

May 8 is observed in many countries, including the UK, France, and the United States, as the day of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender in 1945.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the UK plans various events, including a military parade and a flypast, culminating in a service of thanksgiving on Thursday at Westminster Abbey in London that is due to be attended by the royal family.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 25, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that foreign troops planning to participate in the May 9 parade in Moscow should be aware that they will be marching alongside individuals who have committed war crimes in Ukraine.