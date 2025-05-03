Unilever's CLEAR Launches Scientific Anti-Dandruff Series: Lab-Proven Tech Targets Oil, Flakes, And Sensitivity
|
[1] Refers to the three patents in the CLEAR SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE formulas. Specifically: CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo formula, a UK invention patent with patent number EP4271351; CLEAR Anti-Dandruff Conditioning Shampoo formula, a US invention patent with patent number US12246084; and CLEAR Oil Control Shampoo formula, a Chinese invention patent with patent number ZL201811056799.0.
|
[2] Refers to the barrier cells of the scalp epidermis.
|
[3] Refers to the selenium disulfide, serine, alanine, glycine, and panthenol in the formula of Clear's Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo.
|
[4] Refers to the root cause of dandruff.
|
[5] A third-party study involving 34 consumers with severe dandruff shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after one use of CLEAR Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Individual results may vary.
|
[6] A third-party study involving 34 consumers with severe dandruff shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after 4 weeks' use of CLEAR Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Individual results may vary. Itch refers to scalp itch caused by dandruff.
|
[7] Piroctone Olamine
|
[8] Unilever internal testing shows that CLEAR Anti-Dandruff Conditioning Shampoo inhibits the root cause of dandruff more than 6 times better than our internal control product. Individual results may vary.
|
[9] Refers to capryloyl glycine oil control technology.
|
[10] Unilever internal efficacy testing shows that after 4 weeks of continuous use of Clear CLEAR Control Shampoo, instrumental measurements indicated a significant reduction in scalp oil compared to before use. Individual results may vary.
|
[11] Refers to 4-tert-butylcyclohexanol and bisabolol in the CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo formula.
|
[12] A third-party study involving 32 consumers with sensitive scalp shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after 4 weeks' use of CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo. Individual results may vary. Itch refers to scalp itch caused by dandruff.
From Product Innovation to Industry Leadership: CLEAR is Pioneering a New Era of Scalp Health.
CLEAR's newly launched "cellular-level repair" series directly addresses the growing consumer demand for premium products. On one hand, CLEAR is benefiting from the innovative energy of the Chinese market to continuously push technological boundaries, taking this "cellular-level repair" standard, which originated from Chinese consumer needs, to a global stage. On the other hand, this move will also accelerate the beauty and hair care industry's shift from a "functional" approach towards a more "scientific" one, ultimately raising the industry's overall level.
"CLEAR has dedicated over 50 years to in-depth scalp research. This newly launched SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE represents a vibrant step in the brand's ongoing commitment to its premiumization strategy and its exploration of localized innovation within China," stated Chen Ge, President of Unilever China. "China is not only a significant global consumer market but is also becoming an innovation hub for the beauty and hair care industry. By deeply integrating into China's innovation ecosystem, we are upgrading from functionality to science, and from products to systems, thereby injecting continuous momentum into the transformation and sustainable growth of the global industrial chain."
Notes:Three patented technologies: Refers to the three patents in the CLEAR SCALPCEUTICALS PRO RANGE formulas. Specifically: CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo formula, a UK invention patent with patent number EP4271351; CLEAR Anti-Dandruff Conditioning Shampoo formula, a US invention patent with patent number US12246084; and CLEAR Oil Control Shampoo formula, a Chinese invention patent with patent number ZL201811056799.0. Cellular-level: Refers to the barrier cells of the scalp epidermis. Selenium Disulfide PRO: Refers to the selenium disulfide, serine, alanine, glycine, and panthenol in the formula of Clear's Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Root cause: Refers to the root cause of dandruff. Clearing 99% of flakes in just one wash: A third-party study involving 34 consumers with severe dandruff shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after one use of CLEAR Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Individual results may vary. Correcting oiliness, dandruff, and itch in 4 weeks: A third-party study involving 34 consumers with severe dandruff shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after 4 weeks' use of CLEAR Selenium Disulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Individual results may vary. Itch refers to scalp itch caused by dandruff. Piroctone Olamine: Piroctone Olamine Boosting dandruff resistance by 500%: Unilever internal testing shows that CLEAR Anti-Dandruff Conditioning Shampoo inhibits the root cause of dandruff more than 6 times better than our internal control product. Individual results may vary. Sebum-reg tech: Refers to capryloyl glycine oil control technology. Correcting oily hair in 4 weeks: Unilever internal efficacy testing shows that after 4 weeks of continuous use of Clear CLEAR Control Shampoo, instrumental measurements indicated a significant reduction in scalp oil compared to before use. Individual results may vary. SENSICARE: Refers to 4-tert-butylcyclohexanol and bisabolol in the CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo formula. Correct the four major concerns of dryness, itch, tightness, and redness within four weeks: A third-party study involving 32 consumers with sensitive scalp shows statistically significant agreement in self-assessments after 4 weeks' use of CLEAR Soothing and Repairing Shampoo. Individual results may vary. Itch refers to scalp itch caused by dandruff.
SOURCE Unilever CLEARWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment