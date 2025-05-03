US Foreign Student Purge An Exercise In Economic Self-Destruction

MENAFN - Asia Times) In early April 2025, the Trump administration terminated the immigration statuses of thousands of international students listed in a government database, meaning they no longer had legal permission to be in the country. Some students self-deported instead of facing deportation.

The US Department of Homeland Security recently announced that it would reverse the terminations after courts across the country determined they did not have merit.

These moves come as the White House seeks to enhance vetting and screening of all foreign nationals . The State Department in March announced plans to use artificial intelligence to review international students' social media accounts .

As an administrator and scholar who specializes in international higher education , I know that international students in the US have long been subjected to a high level of vetting, screening and monitoring .

Inserting additional bureaucracy into current processes could make the US a less attractive study destination. I believe this would ultimately hamper the Trump administration's ability to achieve its“America First” priorities related to the economy, science and technology, and national security.

International students in the US

The US has long been the global leader in attracting international students . But competition for these students is increasing as other countries, such as Germany and South Korea, enact strategies for attracting international education .

The US hosts 16% of all students studying outside of their home country, down from 22% in 2014 and 28% in 2001, according to the Institute of International Education . Of the more than 1 million international students who were present in the US during the 2023-2024 academic year, 54% came from just two countries, China and India .