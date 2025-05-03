Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Forces Down 77 Russian Drones, 73 Lost From Radar

2025-05-03 03:10:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have shot down 77 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The attack began at 20:30 on Friday, May 2. Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles - one from Russia's Rostov region and another from temporarily occupied Crimea - as well as 183 strike UAVs and drone decoys of various types from the Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo areas.

The aerial assault was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

At 9:00 on Saturday, May 3, it was confirmed that 77 strike drones, mainly Shahed-type UAVs and others, had been destroyed over eastern, northern, southern, and central Ukraine.

Additionally, 73 enemy drone decoys were lost from tracking (without causing harm or damage).

Consequences of the attack were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Photo: Air Force of Ukraine

