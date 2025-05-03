CWC On Outside, PWC On Inside: BJP Slams Cong For 'Supporting' Pak By Demoralising Indian Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) In a sharp attack on the Congress party, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, accusing the grand old party of consistently demoralising the Indian armed forces and indirectly supporting Pakistan through its political statements and actions.

Patra coined an analogy, saying,“On the outside, it may be the Congress Working Committee (CWC), but on the inside, it's a Pakistan Working Committee (PWC).”

Patra criticised Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning the authenticity of the 2019 Indian Armed Force surgical strike carried out in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

“The Congress Party, after its Working Committee meeting, held a separate press conference strategically led by Channi, who cast doubt on the very existence of the surgical strikes. This isn't just irresponsible, it's dangerous,” Patra said.

Highlighting a recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Patra questioned the Congress' seriousness towards national security.

“Even if the Congress party does not take terrorist attacks seriously, even if the sentiments of the people of the country are disregarded by the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, former party President Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family, but they do not have the liberty to repeatedly demoralise the nation's armed forces or to play with the sentiments of the people,” he added.

Further escalating his attack, Patra referenced recent statements from Pakistan's Parliament, where a PTI senator, Saifullah Abro, praised Indian Opposition parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party for criticising Prime Minister Modi rather than condemning terrorism.

“In Pakistan's Parliament, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro stated that the entire Indian Opposition is condemning the Pahalgam attack whether it is Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party or Uttar Pradesh's Samajwadi Party. No one is supporting Modi; everyone is opposing him. They are saying that Modi has always been against Muslims and now he won't get any cover. In Pakistan's Parliament, there is praise for Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

"So Rahul Gandhi thought, why stay behind? That's why he pushed Charanjit Singh Channi to hold a press conference which is now also being praised in Pakistan," Patra claimed.

He said that the Congress Party's actions amount to providing“oxygen” to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.“This isn't just political posturing; it's a betrayal of national interest. The Congress must answer why it continues to speak Pakistan's language on Indian soil,” Patra said.