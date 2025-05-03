Businesses, Educational Institutions In Manipur To Remain Shut Today As Meiteis, Kuki-Zomi Bodies Call For Bandh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Businesses and educational institutions in Manipur will remain shut on Saturday as Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi bodies have called for a bandh to mark the second anniversary of the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023.

Student organisations representing the Kuki-Zomi community have announced a complete shutdown of educational institutions and business establishments in parts of Manipur on Saturday.

According to the two student bodies, the Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF) and the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Saturday will be observed in silence as a day of remembrance for those who lost their lives and were displaced during the conflict.

They have urged residents in Kuki-dominated areas to participate in the shutdown and hoist black flags at their homes as a symbol of mourning. The student bodies also called for hoisting black flags at the respective residences of all.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has also planned a commemorative event titled 'Separation Day' to be held in Churachandpur district headquarters.

Simultaneously, in the Imphal Valley, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing Meitei civil society interests, has called for a public observance by halting all daily activities and attending the Manipur People's Convention scheduled in the state capital, Imphal.

Tensions in Manipur remain high as security forces have increased their presence across the state to prevent any untoward incidents during the anniversary.

Since the outbreak of violence in May 2023, over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ongoing conflict between the valley-based Meiteis and the hill-dwelling Kuki-Zomi tribes.

Earlier this year, the political situation dramatically changed when Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned amid mounting pressure.

The state has since been placed under President's Rule, and the Manipur Legislative Assembly remains under suspended animation, although its term is set to run until 2027.