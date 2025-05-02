Shura Council Participates In 38Th Conference Of AIPU In Algeria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The Shura Council is participating in the 38th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), held in Algiers, with a delegation led by Speaker of the Council, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim. The two-day conference is set to commence on Saturday and will bring together representatives from Arab parliaments to discuss key regional and international developments.

Discussing the role of the AIPU amid regional and international changes, the conference will focus on exploring ways to enhance Arab parliamentary cooperation in addressing current challenges and discuss political, economic, and social issues of common interest.

Participants will also review the Union's periodic reports and evaluate mechanisms to enhance joint Arab parliamentary efforts and reinforce the AIPU's contribution to advancing Arab causes on regional and international platforms.

On the sidelines of the main conference, HE Member of the Shura Council and the AIPU Executive Committee, Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari took part in the 38th meeting of the Executive Committee, held earlier today in Algiers.

The Executive Committee meeting addressed several agenda items, including the Secretary-General's report on the activities of the General Secretariat, proposed amendments to the regulations governing the Arab Parliamentary Excellence Award, and a proposal concerning the hosting of the AIPU General Secretariat's permanent headquarters.