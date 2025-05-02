2025 Senyar Festival Concludes, Crowns Winners At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) crowned the top five winning teams in the "Balmasan" championship, along with the top three teams in the "Biggest Fish" competition.

The ceremony was held this evening on Katara's southern beach, marking the conclusion of the Senyar Festival 2025.

Al Wakra team, led by Captain Yousef Ibrahim Al Obaidli, won first place and received a cash prize of QR1 million, while QR600,000 second prize went to the Al Meydan team, led by Captain Issa Abdullah Saleh, and the QR500,000 third prize went to the Balmasan team, led by Captain Jassim Ahmed Al Mohammadi.

The fourth and fifth prizes of QR200,000 and QR100,0000 went to Batah team, led by Captain Abdullah Salih Al Sulaiti and Al Zubarah team led by Captain Nasser Khalifa Malham.

In the "Biggest Fish" competition, the Silver Fish team, led by Captain Juma Ibrahim Al Shuraim, won first prize of QR30,000 with a kingfish weighing 16.10 kg.

The second prize of QR20,000 went to the Shalaa team, led by Captain Khalifa Bu Hassoum Al Badr, with a kingfish weighing 16 kg, while third prize of QR10,000 went to the Balmasan team, led by Captain Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Mohammadi, with a fish weighing 13.10 kg.

Addressing the award ceremony, General Manager of Katara, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti expressed his happiness with the achievements of the participating teams, noting the conclusion of the Balmasan Championship, which was a wonderful model of competition and reflected the authenticity of our rich maritime heritage.

He noted that the Senyar Festival has become an annual event that instills the values ​​of our forefathers and revives the spirit of challenge and maritime heritage in the hearts of generations.

He affirmed Katara's ongoing commitment to supporting everything that enhances national identity and preserves our cultural heritage, and extended his thanks to all sponsors and supporters, as well as everyone who contributed to the success of this distinguished event.