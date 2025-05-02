Ukrainian Suspected Of Human Trafficking Extradited From Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German law enforcement agencies extradited to Ukraine a resident of the Zhytomyr region suspected of human trafficking, extortion and fraud.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region , Ukrinform reports.

“Law enforcement officers have collected evidence of the involvement of a 55-year-old resident of the Chernyakhiv community in human trafficking, extortion and fraud committed during 2020-2021. During the pre-trial investigation, the man“disappeared”: he stopped appearing at his place of residence, changed his social circle and contact numbers, and avoided meeting with the police in every possible way. Therefore, in 2023, he was notified in absentia of suspicion of committing crimes and put on the wanted list,” the statement said.

As a result of search operations, the police found that two years ago the man had moved abroad with his family and settled in a German city.

The man was detained by German law enforcement officers and extradited to Ukraine the other day. The court imposed on him a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Police conducts 19 simultaneous raids in Kherson region to disrupt arms

The pre-trial investigation is underway under Part 2 of Art. 149 (Human trafficking), Part 2 of Art. 189 (Extortion) and Part 2 of Art. 190 (Fraud). The defendant may face up to 12 years in prison.

As Ukrinform previously reported, law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland extradited to Ukraine a servicema put on the international wanted list for committing an accident in Kyiv region.

Photo: National Police