India At A Crossroads: New Gandhi Or New Jinnah

MENAFN - Asia Times) The tragedy is not that history fails to speak, but that we fail to listen – especially when the message is uncomfortable.

On April 22, the peaceful hills of Pahalgam in Kashmir turned crimson with violence as terrorists opened fire on Hindu tourists, killing 26 people . They demanded recitation of Qur'an verses to identify and spare Muslims – except for one local Muslim who died protecting the victims.

The symbolism was chilling, the timing precise: just a few days after Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir referred to Kashmir as Pakistan's“jugular vein” and invoked the two-nation theory – that Hindus and Muslims cannot coexist.

When India gained independence in 1947, many Western intellectuals doubted it would last. Their logic was cold, statistical and rooted in the Western understanding of nationhood. With too many castes, too many languages, too many gods and too many sub- nationalisms, how can a fractured land stay united. Yet it wasn't India that fractured.