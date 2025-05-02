Several Injured As Car Drives Into Crowd In Germany

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: A car drove into a crowd in the southern German city of Stuttgart on Friday injuring several people, emergency services said, with no immediate indication on whether it was deliberate.



German security services have been on high alert following several deadly car-ramming attacks in recent months, including in the eastern city of Magdeburg and in the southern city of Munich.



Stuttgart police said on their X account that "a car has driven into a group of people" in the central Olgaeck area while the fire service said on its account that there were "several hurt, including some seriously injured".

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack at Filipino street festival

Read Also

German media reported that the driver of the car had been arrested, without giving further details.



A police spokeswoman told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper that the incident occurred at around 5:50 pm (1550 GMT) and that at least three people were injured.



She said police were investigating whether the incident was an accident or deliberate.



Police on Friday warned people to avoid Stuttgart centre city and said that there was severe disruption to traffic.