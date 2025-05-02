Matz Injury Law's Low Fee Structure Results In High Client Satisfaction Ratings

Steven and Jared Matz of Matz injury Law in Southfield Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matz Injury Law has been practicing law for decades and has served hundreds of clients in Michigan. Since its founding in 1977, the firm has remained committed to providing compassionate legal representation to injury victims. With a focus on client satisfaction and results, Matz Injury Law has built a reputation for guiding clients through the legal process while securing over $300 million in compensation for our clients.

Matz Injury Law: Protecting Michigan Drivers on High-Risk Roads

Telegraph Road is one of the most dangerous streets in the area, a stark reminder of the daily risks drivers face. The aftermath can be overwhelming when accidents happen, but Matz Injury Law is here to help. Dedicated to guiding car and truck accident victims through the legal process, they work tirelessly to secure the compensation their clients deserve. Based in Southfield, Michigan their office is conveniently located at 25800 Northwestern Highway, Suite 575, near the I-696 and M-10 interchange, making it accessible to clients from all directions.

Beyond Southfield, they extend their personal Injury services to Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, and numerous other locations across the state, including Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Traverse City, Marquette, Battle Creek, Mt. Pleasant, Muskegon, and Sterling Heights. The firm has logged tens of thousands of hours traveling Michigan's highways and back roads, from the Mackinac Bridge to Detroit's iconic Woodward Avenue, ensuring personal attention for every client.

How Matz Injury Law's 22% Contingency Fee Made a Difference

In Michigan, the maximum contingency fee permitted by law is 331⁄3 percent of the net recovery, calculated after deducting all disbursements related to enforcing the claim. However, Matz Injury Law distinguishes itself by charging a reduced contingency fee of 22% , ensuring that clients retain a larger portion of their settlements. This client-centric approach has provided significant financial benefits to those they represent and bolstered the firm's reputation for quality service and client satisfaction.

One client praised the firm, saying, "Matz Injury Law has lower fees than any personal injury attorneys I have encountered, and they are very professional. Highly recommend if anyone needs a personal injury lawyer in Michigan." By prioritizing affordability without compromising quality, Matz Injury Law has earned a stellar reputation for professionalism and client satisfaction, helping their clients and their practice thrive.

Beyond their lower fees, Matz Injury Law has also built a reputation for exceptional results and client satisfaction, reflected in their perfect five-star Google rating. While they have 78 reviews, they have helped clients recover over $300 million in settlements. This track record of success, combined with their commitment to affordability, has made them a trusted choice for personal injury cases across Michigan.

Experience, Integrity, and Results: The Matz Injury Law Commitment

Matz Injury Law has built a reputation for putting clients first, helping more than 5,000 injury victims across Michigan navigate the legal process and secure fair compensation. With a lower contingency fee of 22%, the firm ensures that clients keep more of their settlements while still receiving high-quality legal representation.

As the firm continues to grow, its focus remains the same: delivering exceptional service, prioritizing client satisfaction, and making a real difference in the lives of those they represent.

