Norsk Id3as Unveils Enhancements Including NDI Support, Multiview, And Cloud Availability

GARDEN CITY, ID, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Norsk by id3as has introduced significant enhancements to Norsk Engine and the Norsk Studio no-code interface. The powerful new capabilities further enable live event producers, broadcasters, and streaming platforms to streamline workflows, reduce production costs, and deliver higher quality viewing experiences.

"These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing solutions that address real business challenges facing today's broadcasters, distributors, and live event producers," says Adrian Roe, co-founder and CEO of id3as. "By focusing on workflow efficiency, deployment flexibility, and cost optimization, we're helping our customers maximize their production capabilities while controlling expenses."

NDI Support

Norsk's NDI support for both input and output allows production teams to seamlessly integrate with existing industry-standard workflows, eliminating costly hardware investments and reducing technical barriers to entry. This integration enables producers and rightsholders to leverage their current infrastructure while expanding production capabilities.

Multiview

Norsk's new multiview feature revolutionizes production efficiency by providing comprehensive monitoring and instant source switching in a single interface. This dual-purpose capability serves both production teams and viewers, allowing for:

- Real-time production monitoring and decision-making

- Reduced staff requirements through simplified workflows

- Enhanced viewer experiences with customizable output layouts

Google Cloud Platform Availability

Customers have always been able to run Norsk Studio in any cloud in a BYOL (bring your own license) arrangement. Now, Norsk Studio's availability directly on Google Cloud Platform gives media organizations unprecedented deployment flexibility. This cloud-native approach provides:

- Optimized infrastructure costs through pay-as-you-go models. Norsk Studio is available by the hour on GCP – that flat rate is an industry first for this type of technology.

- Scalability to meet fluctuating demand without capital expenditure

- Geographic distribution for improved regional performance

- Enhanced reliability through redundant infrastructure

Akamai Cloud Availability, Including Support for NETINT Quadra VPU

Norsk has long had support for NETINT's Quadra VPU and now it's easier to access than ever through Studio's support on Akamai Cloud. The VPU-enabled instances deliver exceptional encoding efficiency, reducing bandwidth costs while maintaining superior video quality. This combination enables customers to achieve significant operational savings without compromising viewer experience. Norsk Studio is available with a BYOL model on Akamai Cloud, and can be used with or without hardware acceleration.

About Norsk by id3as

Since 2011, id3as has built custom video workflows for some of the world's leading broadcasters and enterprise firms including DAZN, Notified, and Arqiva. id3as' solutions are self-healing and "good on a bad day," continuing to run even when cloud providers or on-prem servers fail. In 2023, id3as introduced Norsk Engine, an SDK-programmable, dynamic, live media engine for building live streaming workflows (multiple sources, multiple outputs, and a variety of transformations in between, including picture-in-picture, browser overlays, automated transcription, etc.). In 2024 the company launched Norsk Studio, the industry's first no-code live media workflow server, featuring a graphical drag-and-drop UI that, out of the box, delivers all the essentials for implementing high-quality media workflows using Norsk Engine.

