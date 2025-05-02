403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Forecast Today 02/05: Bounces After Selloff -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The CL contract initially plunged overnight but has seen a lot of buying pressure into the market as we had pressed an area that potentially could have been thought of as a major support area. All things being equal, this is a market that I think should be looking to find some type of bottoming pattern here, and it's also possible that the market participants will continue to question whether or not the global economy can continue to strengthen. With that being the case, the market is going to remain very noisy, and as a result, I think you have to be very cautious with your position sizing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment