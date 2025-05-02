403
GCC Chief Deplores Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Presidential Palace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 2 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned Friday the Israeli airstrike near the Presidential Palace in the city of Damascus.
In a press statement, Jassem Al-Budaiwi warned that this airstrike is a grave violation that undermines security and stability in the region, and confirms the occupation's approach based on fueling conflicts and escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Moreover, he expressed the GCC's rejection and condemnation of all these serious Israeli violations that affect the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, its stability, and the security of its brotherly people.
He stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, its independence, and its territorial integrity, as well as rejecting any foreign interference in its internal affairs.
He underscored that the security and stability of Syria are a fundamental pillar of regional and international security. (end)
