Prince Hassan: Regional Cooperation Not Only Strategic Imperative But 'Moral Necessity'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A landmark workshop on nuclear security in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) concluded last week in Amman, marking a significant regional effort to ensure the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy amid growing global and geopolitical challenges. Held from April 28–30, 2025 and co-hosted by the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), the workshop, titled“Nuclear Security in the Middle East and North Africa: Keeping Pace with an Evolving World”, brought together senior officials and experts from 12 countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The workshop was co-chaired by HRH Prince El Hassan and NTI Co-Chair and CEO Ernest J. Moniz, who jointly hailed the gathering as a“vital step” in addressing shared regional concerns related to the secure management of sensitive nuclear materials and technologies. At the closing session of the workshop, HRH Prince El Hassan underlined the need for regional cooperation to address common challenges not only as a strategic imperative but a“moral necessity.”“The time has come to imagine a Regional Mechanism for Security and Cooperation in the Middle East fundamentally shaped by the historical memory, pluralistic heritage, and geopolitical realities of our region, the Prince said. His Royal Highness called for dealing with security within a historical context.“Security must be understood holistically. Nuclear safety cannot be addressed in isolation; it must form part of a broader architecture of dialogue that encompasses transboundary challenges such as water scarcity, energy access, and food security, what I have called the WEFE Nexus: Water, Energy, Food, and Environment.” He also explained that the region requires a“collective framework for security, one not anchored in hegemony or dominance, but in mutual accountability, shared responsibility, and the pursuit of common good.” As co-coordinators of the workshop, Prince El Hassan and Moniz issued a joint statement voiced appreciation for the high-level participant from across the MENA region for joining the“landmark workshop, the first of its kind focused specifically on nuclear security in the region.”“This gathering marks a vital step toward addressing a pressing global security challenge: the management of sensitive nuclear materials and technologies in a complex and evolving geopolitical environment,” the statement said. Underlying the urgency of joint efforts, mainly in light of “interconnected risks,” the statement noted that“regional collaboration has never been more crucial.”“The willingness of participating nations to exchange expertise and build cross-border partnerships is an inspiring testament to the shared responsibility we bear for ensuring a secure, sustainable, and prosperous future.” In their statement, Prince El Hassan and Moniz emphasized peaceful use of nuclear energy as a key theme of the workshop and a driver for security and stability. During the closing session, Scott Roecker, vice president for NTI's Nuclear Materials Security Programme and Elena Buglova, director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Security, spoke about the importance of the workshop in strengthening regional cooperation across the Middle East and North Africa. They highlighted the value of sharing experiences and challenges, exchanging ideas and aspirations, and revisiting nuclear security plans to support long-term investment in safety and stability. Here is the full text of the final statement: Reflections from His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Ernest J. Moniz on Regional Nuclear Security CooperationFrom April 28-30, 2025, in Amman, Jordan, the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) hosted a workshop,“Nuclear Security in the Middle East and North Africa: Keeping Pace with an Evolving World,” with high-level participants from 12 countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency. As co-coordinators of the workshop, His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Co-Chair and CEO of NTI Ernest J. Moniz issued the following statement deeply appreciate the many leaders from across the Middle East and North Africa who joined us in Amman for this landmark workshop-the first of its kind focused specifically on nuclear security in the region. This gathering marks a vital step toward addressing a pressing global security challenge: the management of sensitive nuclear materials and technologies in a complex and evolving geopolitical environment an era defined by interconnected risks, regional collaboration has never been more crucial. The willingness of participating nations to exchange expertise and build cross-border partnerships is an inspiring testament to the shared responsibility we bear for ensuring a secure, sustainable, and prosperous future. Jordan's leadership in hosting this workshop-and its recognized role by the IAEA as a hub and center-of-excellence for the peaceful applications of nuclear energy-reflects the Kingdom's enduring commitment to fostering regional dialogue and promoting practical, forward-looking solutions to safeguard our collective well-being.A key theme that emerged was the emphasis on the peaceful use of nuclear energy as a driver for security and stability. The IAEA has acknowledged Jordan's capacity to serve as a training center for newcomer countries in the peaceful applications of nuclear technology. This workshop-rare in that it addressed Middle Eastern nuclear energy priorities from the region to the world-builds on the momentum created by recent global engagements such as the COP meetings. Unlike climate summits, nuclear security gatherings have been largely absent from the region-making this initiative all the more critical we anticipate an increase in nuclear energy to support climate change mitigation and energy security goals, the ideas discussed offer a path forward for ensuring that expansion proceeds safely, securely, and responsibly. Moreover, the regional vision advanced at the workshop-anchored in a historical understanding of Water, Energy, Food, and Environmental needs (the WEFE Nexus)-underscores the interconnectedness of regional security, sustainable development, and human dignity. Integrating the WEFE approach into discussions on nuclear security provides a holistic framework for stabilizing the region through cooperation rather than confrontation initiative demonstrates the power and promise of regional collaboration in the Middle East and North Africa on nuclear security, offering a model for other regions to follow. We encourage leaders around the world to embrace this spirit of cooperation, recognizing that the challenges of nuclear security transcend borders and demand collective action rooted in mutual trust the work undertaken here in Amman serve as a catalyst for continued engagement and meaningful partnerships. Together, we can create a future where the benefits of nuclear technologies are realized safely, securely, and sustainably-and where risks are reduced through shared commitment, dialogue, and mutual respect.
